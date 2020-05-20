NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Trading Up 12.7%

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $31.92, approximately 401,132 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 357,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market cap of $775.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 73,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,535.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,266,000 after buying an additional 1,199,862 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,106,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 728.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

