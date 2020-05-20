New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,444,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

