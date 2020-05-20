New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.