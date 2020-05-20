NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Up 462.7% in May

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, an increase of 462.7% from the April 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric I. Richman acquired 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,833 shares of company stock valued at $152,902. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

