National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 556,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $769.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

