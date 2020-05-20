National Bank Financial Weighs in on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$91.61 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

