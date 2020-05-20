National Bank Financial Weighs in on Extendicare Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian downgraded shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62. The firm has a market cap of $504.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.50 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

