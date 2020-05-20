National Bank Financial Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$78.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$78.00 in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$94.18.

BMO opened at C$65.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.89. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

In related news, Director Philip Orsino acquired 13,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,501,000. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii acquired 16,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,020. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

