National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. CSFB cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.95.

NA opened at C$53.47 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$75.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.25 per share, with a total value of C$596,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$726,950. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.22 per share, with a total value of C$47,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,126.46. Insiders acquired 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,090 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

