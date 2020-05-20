National Bank Financial Cuts IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$6.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 // Comments off

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPLP. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of IPL Plastics from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Sunday.

Shares of IPLP opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. IPL Plastics has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.