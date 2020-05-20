National Bank Financial Cuts IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$6.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPLP. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of IPL Plastics from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Sunday.

Get IPL Plastics alerts:

Shares of IPLP opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. IPL Plastics has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.