National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Uni Select in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$3.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.48. Uni Select has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$544.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.99 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Uni Select’s payout ratio is currently -59.66%.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

