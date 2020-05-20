National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.50 and a one year high of C$65.27.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,355 shares of company stock worth $10,160,088.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 136.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

