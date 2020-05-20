Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 318.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.