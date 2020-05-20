Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 21.5% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price traded up 21.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.66, 949,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 371,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.50) by ($25.00). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($27.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -93.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

