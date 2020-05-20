Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Up 0%

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 31,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 250,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Muscle Maker at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

