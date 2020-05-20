Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €246.00 ($286.05) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €221.14 ($257.14).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.