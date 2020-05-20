MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.20 ($175.81).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock opened at €132.05 ($153.55) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €211.31.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.