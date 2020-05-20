Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $132,699.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,098.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,893 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $823,311.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,744,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,152,902.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,497 shares of company stock worth $20,846,136 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Morningstar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

