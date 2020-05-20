Morgan Stanley Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $68.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.
In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
