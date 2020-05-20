Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Trading Up 13.2%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A)’s share price was up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.91 and last traded at $46.22, approximately 160,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 221,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moog Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

