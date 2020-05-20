Monica L. Greenberg Sells 30,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Monica L. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49.

On Thursday, May 7th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

LPSN stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

