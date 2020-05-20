Monica L. Greenberg Sells 30,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Monica L. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49.
- On Thursday, May 7th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.
LPSN stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.