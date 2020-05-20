Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 359.44 ($4.73).

MONY opened at GBX 325.60 ($4.28) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.58.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Equities analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0000834 EPS for the current year.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £44,057.09 ($57,954.60). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

