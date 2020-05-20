MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MMA Capital worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MMA Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MMA Capital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 700.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MMA Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of MMAC opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

