Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus Ohio Valley Banc (NYSE:OVBC) Critical Review

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Metropolitan Bank and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $140.41 million 1.37 $29.69 million $3.56 6.53 Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 2.10 $9.91 million N/A N/A

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 18.29% 9.39% 0.84% Ohio Valley Banc 15.98% 7.65% 0.94%

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Ohio Valley Banc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of January 29, 2019, it operated 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 37 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

