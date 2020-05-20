Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €101.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.36 ($126.00).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €106.15 ($123.43) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €100.65 and its 200 day moving average is €106.66.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.