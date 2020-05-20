Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €101.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.36 ($126.00).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €106.15 ($123.43) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €100.65 and its 200 day moving average is €106.66.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.