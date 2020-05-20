Melcor REIT Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Melcor REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Melcor REIT has a 1 year low of C$21.80 and a 1 year high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

