Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Mattel stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Mattel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

