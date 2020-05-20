Mark Jeffery Penn Purchases 50,000 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 50,000 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Jeffery Penn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of MDC Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 25,000 shares of MDC Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.70. MDC Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 69.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 126.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 188.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

