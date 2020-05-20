Marc Legault Sells 5,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.68, for a total value of C$468,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,149,810.96.

TSE AEM opened at C$94.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$97.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

