Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $165.76 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $148.49 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.