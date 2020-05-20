Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGS opened at $167.44 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $148.49 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

