MacroGenics’ (MGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

