LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Earns Sell Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $17,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

