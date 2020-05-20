Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.48, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Shares of LOW opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

