Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 39,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,204.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.