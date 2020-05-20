Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s share price rose 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $46.15, approximately 9,009,872 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,013,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

