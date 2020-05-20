LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of LHC Group worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 48,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $4,211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

LHCG opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $164.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

