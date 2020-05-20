Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$22.00 in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$29.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 73.99%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.