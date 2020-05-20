LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.09

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from LATAM Airlines Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.03.

LATAM Airlines Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LTM opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.16. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.