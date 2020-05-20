Lam Research Co. (LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on July 8th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $17.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $261.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.78. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.