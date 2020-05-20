Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NYSE JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

