KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Tavares bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $99,420. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 32.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

