Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

