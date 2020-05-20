KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 // Comments off

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.