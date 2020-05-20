KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading Up 13%

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) were up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 1,426,516 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,004,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. G.Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 411,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 343,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

