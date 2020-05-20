KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.15.

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE:KKR opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

