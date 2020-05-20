KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading 14% Higher

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s stock price shot up 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 3,059,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,414,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of KemPharm from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KemPharm Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KemPharm stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of KemPharm worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

