KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading 15.9% Higher

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shot up 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.64, 2,877,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,542,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

