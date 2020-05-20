Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Up 14.2%

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.84 and last traded at $67.19, approximately 176,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 142,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

