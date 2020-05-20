Julia M. Laulis Sells 769 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,866.23 on Wednesday. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,765.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,603.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cable One by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,637.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

